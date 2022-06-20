Health dept yet to trace contacts of 95% of Karnataka's Covid patients in past one week

According to an analysis by state Covid war room, the health department is yet to trace contacts of 95.42 per cent of those who have tested Covid positive over the last one week.

Bengaluru recorded 3,799 cases between June 9 and June 15 and health officials have been able to track only 308 primary contacts and 241 secondary contacts. The state contact tracing average stands at 0.09 per cent and 0.07 per cent for primary and secondary contacts respectively.

“Contact tracing was the priority during the first wave. However, since a large number of cases were recorded during the second and third waves, it got difficult. Many of the patients were asymptomatic. The patients should come forward to give us information about the contacts and isolate themselves,” a senior health department official said.