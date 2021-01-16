Health experts in Karnataka receive Covid-19 vaccine shots, say its 'safe'

Medical experts who were administered the vaccine on the first day of inoculation drive against Covid-19 in the country on Saturday termed the process as "uneventful" and said it was 'safe' and there was no reason to worry.

"Today I have taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital.. it was absolutely painless. I have completed my 30 minutes of observation. It has been uneventful," Dr M K Sudarshan, Chairman of Karnataka government's Covid-19 technical advisory committee said in a video message.

Calling on people to take the vaccine whenever it is offered to them, he said it protects you from the disease and its bad consequences. "Benefit of vaccination clearly outweighs the risk of disease.... I have taken the vaccine to give a message to my countrymen that the vaccine is safe and will be helpful," he added.

Dr V Ravi, former HOD, Department of Neurovirology at NIMHANS, who underwent vaccination, asked people not to believe in rumors being spread on social media regarding the vaccine.

"I have taken Covishield, it is a very good vaccine, everyone will get protection from it. There is a lot of evidence to prove that this vaccine is safe. It has been over 30 minutes since I took the vaccine and I'm good," he added. Several Doctors and health experts including noted nephrologist and chairman of Manipal Hospitals Sudarshan Ballal also got vaccinated in the first phase that is underway at 243 sites across the state, including 10 in Bengaluru.