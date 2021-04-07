Health Minister Sudhakar appeals to Centre to provide more doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Sudhakar appeals to Centre for more doses of Covid jabs

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2021, 02:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 02:24 ist
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday appealed to the Union Government to provide more doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the state in order to control the pandemic.

He also explained about the need to increase in availability of oxygen for the patients and uniform Covid guidelines across the country.

Sudhakar on Tuesday participated in the Union Health Minister's video conference with the Health Ministers of 11 states/Union territories.

The Minister explained the measures taken in the state including speeding up of testing to control the second wave in the state, his office said in a release.

Read | Karnataka reports over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths

Speaking on the Covid guidelines, Sudhakar insisted that there should be uniform guidelines across the country regarding cinema halls, inter-state travel, meetings and other public gatherings.

This will help in more clearer instructions and easy to follow.

Therefore, all affected states should have a uniform guidelines to make people aware of the seriousness of the situation, he said.

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
k sudhakar

