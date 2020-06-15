Health workers greeted with stones, two injured

A team of health workers and the police personnel faced the ire of the residents of Marimanchi Tanda in Kamalapur taluk when they went to pick up Covid-19 patients.

The locals greeted the health workers and policemen with stones. Two health workers were injured and three vehicles, including two ambulances, also damaged in the incident.

Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang told DH, "A total of 14 people from the Tanda tested positive for Covid on Sunday evening. The health staff, including a medical officer, went to the tanda to shift the infected to Covid Care Centre. Family members of the positive patients picked a quarrel with the staff saying they were quarantined in Maharashtra and underwent institutional quarantine till June 7 after they returned on May 29.

Soon the argument took a violent turn resulting in stone pelting. While two staff were injured, window panes of two ambulance and the health department vehicle were damaged.

The health workers and policemen somehow managed to convince the villagers and shifted the patients to the hospitals

A complaint will be registered under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act against those involved in the stone-pelting, SP told.