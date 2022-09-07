Hearing of Murugha Mutt seer's bail plea adjourned

The Second Additional District & Sessions Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a bail petition of Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana, the prime accused in a sexual abuse case involving two minor girls.

Justice B K Komala adjourned the hearing of bail plea of the seer as the public prosecutor sought one day's time to file objections for granting bail to the seer.

The bail petition for the seer, along with the petitions filed by the fourth and fifth accused in the case, are expected to come for hearing on September 8.