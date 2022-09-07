Hearing of Murugha Mutt seer's bail plea adjourned

Hearing of Murugha Mutt seer's bail plea adjourned

The public prosecutor sought one day's time to file objections for granting bail

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Sep 07 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 16:12 ist
Shivamurthy Sharana. Credit: DH file photo

The Second Additional District & Sessions Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a bail petition of Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana, the prime accused in a sexual abuse case involving two minor girls.

Justice B K Komala adjourned the hearing of bail plea of the seer as the public prosecutor sought one day's time to file objections for granting bail to the seer.

Read | Controversy as Murugha Mutt hostel girls sent to their home districts

The bail petition for the seer, along with the petitions filed by the fourth and fifth accused in the case, are expected to come for hearing on September 8.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
sexual abuse
Chitradurga

What's Brewing

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

 