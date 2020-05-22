Heat wave likely to sweep over North Karnataka

Heat wave likely to sweep over North Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2020, 22:30 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 22:37 ist

An intense heatwave is likely to sweep over North-interior Karnataka region in the weekend even as the state is gradually returning to normalcy following the relaxation of the lockdown rules.

According to the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of North-Interior Karnataka are likely to resemble a boiling cauldron with mercury levels hovering around 44 to 46-degree centigrade in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Bagalkot and Ballari districts.

Based on the IMD’s forecast, scientists at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) told DH that the temperature will increase by more than 3-degree centigrade than the normal day temperature during the two days of heatwave period. “Only if the temperature level rises above 3 degree Centigrade from the normal days, a heatwave alert is issued. While the heatwave is expected to sweep over the Kalyana Karnataka region, subsequently the same is expected to move downwards over parts of South-interior Karnataka,” a scientist clarified.

The IMD and KSNDMC officials have appealed to the public across North Karnataka districts to stay indoors during the daytime and not to venture out. “It is advisable that people shall defer their field activities and stay indoors besides constantly hydrating themselves to safeguard from the sweltering heat,” an official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
heatwave
North-interior Karnataka
Indian Meteorological Department

What's Brewing

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 