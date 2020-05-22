Heat wave likely to sweep over North Karnataka

An intense heatwave is likely to sweep over North-interior Karnataka region in the weekend even as the state is gradually returning to normalcy following the relaxation of the lockdown rules.

According to the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of North-Interior Karnataka are likely to resemble a boiling cauldron with mercury levels hovering around 44 to 46-degree centigrade in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Bagalkot and Ballari districts.

Based on the IMD’s forecast, scientists at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) told DH that the temperature will increase by more than 3-degree centigrade than the normal day temperature during the two days of heatwave period. “Only if the temperature level rises above 3 degree Centigrade from the normal days, a heatwave alert is issued. While the heatwave is expected to sweep over the Kalyana Karnataka region, subsequently the same is expected to move downwards over parts of South-interior Karnataka,” a scientist clarified.

The IMD and KSNDMC officials have appealed to the public across North Karnataka districts to stay indoors during the daytime and not to venture out. “It is advisable that people shall defer their field activities and stay indoors besides constantly hydrating themselves to safeguard from the sweltering heat,” an official said.