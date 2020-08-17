Heavy discharge from dams triggers flood in Krishna Basin

Five districts in North Karnataka — Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, Yadgir and Raichur — are facing flood threat as rivers Krishna, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha are in spate. Torrential rains in south Maharashtra, Belgavi and Bagalkot districts have caused these rivers to swell.

The River Krishna is receiving 1.21 lakh cusecs of water from various reservoirs, including 55,958 cusecs from Koyna dam in Maharashtra. The volume is likely to go up to 2.75 lakh cusecs over the next two days. In addition, more than 2.50 lakh cusecs of water is being released from Almatti dam in Bagalkot district. Water is also being released from 10 crest gates of Tungabhadra dam in Hosapete of Ballari district.

The swollen rivers have flooded agricultural lands in several villages of Belgavi and Bagalkot districts. These villages are yet to recover from the extensive damages suffered during last year’s flood.

Ghataprabha waters have gushed into Gokak town in Belgavi district, inundating residential areas. Standing crops on thousands of acres of land in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot district are under water.

With the water level in the river going up every hour, the district administration is shifting people to safer locations.

In Yadgir, 23 villages are facing flood threat and the local administration has asked the residents to be cautious.