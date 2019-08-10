Heavy discharge from KRS; flood alert issued

The authorities of Krishnaraja Sagar (KSR) dam have issued flood warning to residents downstream the reservoir on the banks of River Cauvery.

The water level of the dam reached 112 ft on Saturday and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) released 59,627 cusec of water from the dam. The outflow is likely to be increased as the inflow is more than 1.30 lakh cusec. KRS is receiving a large quantum of water as Kodagu district is receiving heavy rainfall and the outflow of Hemavathi dam in Gorur, Hassan district has increased to 1,52,499 cusec.

The release of water from the dam to the river was stopped on Thursday. But, 30 gates were opened on Saturday, following heavy inflow. According to the authorities, the outflow will be increased by night. With the huge outflow, 19 villages in Srirangapatna taluk would be affected by floods.

The district administration has appointed nodal officers to monitor the situation. Boating at Ranganathittu Bird sanctuary has been suspended as a precautionary measure.

According to CNNL, KRS division executive engineer, the inflow crossed one lakh cusec and the water level in the dam is inching towards its full capacity, as there is heavy rain in the catchment area of KRS dam.

All people living on the banks of River Cauvery, in low-lying areas, are cautioned to move to safer places and take all precautionary measures. An officer said, one lakh cusec water would be released by Saturday night.

Hundreds of tourists are visiting Gaganachukki Falls near Shivanasamudra (Bluff) in Malavalli taluk, as the falls has regained its glory. However, tourists complained of inadequate safety measures.