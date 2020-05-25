Heavy rain in south K’taka likely from today

Heavy rain is likely in south interior and coastal Karnataka for three days from Tuesday, due to the upper air circulation in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

As per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts have been put on yellow alert, with an indication that the two districts are likely to get heavy rain.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Mysuru and Ramanagar districts are likely to receive a downpour. The rain will continue on Thursday in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Ramanagar and Tumakuru districts which have been put on orange alert.

“The monsoon is set to enter Karnataka in the first week of June. The rain received till then has been categorised as pre-monsoon showers,” said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s Director Srinivasa Reddy.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded at Kalaburagi where the mercury went up to 44.1 degrees Celsius while Madikeri saw the lowest at 28 degrees

Celsius.