Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Doni river; widespread rain in north K'taka

The Sunday night showers in the Vijayapura district triggered flash floods in the Doni river and Sogali stream causing untold misery to the farmers and students in Talikote taluk.

The overflowing Doni submerged the British era Talikote-Hadaginal bridge and the vast tract of agricultural land. The farmers of the region had sown tur a week back.

Scores of SSLC students had a tough time in crossing the flooded Hadaginal bridge and Hatti stream of Nalatwad to reach the exam centre on Monday.

The overnight showers left many houses flooded at Nalatwad and several other villages in Talikote taluk. More than five houses have suffered partial damage in the incessant rain that lashed the region for seven to eight hours.

Vijayapura city, Muddebihal, Basavana Bagewadi, Muddebihal and Sindagi taluks also experienced heavy showers.

Farmer washed away

Most of the Kalyana Karnataka and Mumbai Karnataka districts received moderate to heavy showers on Sunday night and Monday.

A farmer from Harobelavadi in Dharwad district washed away in the Tuppari Halla stream. The deceased farmer has been identified as Madiwalappa Jakkappanavar (40). The stream, notorious for flooding during monsoon, came alive on Monday owing to heavy showers in the catchment of Malaprabha river in Belagavi district.

Twin cities Hubballi-Dharwad received heavy showers on Monday evening.

Kalyana Karnataka districts - Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Yadgir experienced heavy showers since Sunday night.

A cotton-laden tractor washed away in a stream near Kondapur in Vadagera taluk of Yadgir district.

Passengers waiting for the buses at Basava Kalyana bus stand had a torrid time after a spell of heavy rain left the place inundated with rainwater.

Heavy showers lashed parts of Kalaburagi district, including Chincholi taluk, Tajalapur Cross, Jevargi, Ijeri.

Meanwhile, the coastal districts experienced intermittent rain amid overcast conditions on Monday. Moderate to heavy showers lashed many parts of the Malnad districts and old Mysuru region on Monday.