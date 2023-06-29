Heavy rains predicted in Karnataka coast for next 10 days; NDRF personnel to be stationed, pumps kept ready in advance

Heavy rains predicted in K'taka coast for next 10 days

Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of coastal Karnataka.

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 29 2023, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 17:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are likely to receive widespread rainfall with certain areas getting very heavy rains in the next 10 days, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

The coastal districts are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115 mm), with isolated places receiving very heavy rains (up to 244.4 mm) during the period, a KSNDMC release said.

Read | Amid rice crisis, Karnataka government prays for good rains

Heavy rains in coastal areas may coincide with high tide, resulting in waterlogging and flooding of low-lying areas.

District administrations have been asked to deploy de-watering pumps and other equipment in such areas in advance to handle the situation if needed. The monitoring centre also asked the administrations to station National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state DRF personnel in vulnerable areas to be at the ready to prevent any mishaps.

The coastal districts have been receiving good rains over the last few days. The meteorological department has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea as it predicts squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along the Karnataka coast till July 2.

High waves in the range of 3 to 3.2 metre are predicted with current speeds varying between 42-57 cm per second.

Karnataka
ksndmc
NDRF

