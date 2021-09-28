Heavy showers cut off road connectivity to several villages in Kalaburagi; houses collapse in Bidar

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts late on Monday night. The showers brought down several houses while swollen rivers snapped road connectivity to many villages in both the districts.

The connectivity between Kalaburagi and Sedam was snapped as a bridge near Malkhed in Sedam taluk was submerged under the swollen Kagina river. Kamalavati river is back alive following the good showers.

Tahsildar Basavaraj Benneshirur warned the people against going near Kagina river. Water is being released from Nagaral Reservoir of the Lower Mullamari Project as it is receiving good inflow following heavy downpour in its catchment area.

Bridges near Chimanchud, Garampalli and Tajalapur and low-lying bridges near Kanakapur, Chandapur and Garagapalli have submerged as about 4,500 cusec of water was released into the river.

A bridge near Dandoti village in Chittapur taluk has submerged in the flood water of Kagina river, cutting off traffic from Chittapur to Dandoti from Tuesday morning.

Normal life was affected as road connectivity to Kalaburagi and Kalagi was snapped. Raudravatri river is in spate following good showers. Allapur tank has filled. Bennetora reservoir is receiving heavy inflow following rains in Basavakalyana, Mahagaon and Aland taluk.

As water level in Manjara river is increasing, the villages located along the bank of the river are facing the threat of submergence. Flood water has gushed into farm lands.

Check out DH's latest videos