Heavy to very heavy rains forecast for Karnataka until July 18

A trough over the East Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast is expected to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state until the weekend.

A low-pressure area above Kutch and in the neighbouring areas and a circulation that lies 528 kilometres above sea level over Chhattisgarh and neighbouring areas are adding to the precipitation.

“Under the influence of the three systems, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka will receive widespread rainfall until July 18”, C S Patil, scientist and director, IMD (Bengaluru), said on Wednesday.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert on July 14, 15 and 17 and a red alert on July 16 in the districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagalur, Hassan and Kodagu. The districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with a few places receiving extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The districts of Chitradurga, Davangere, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Bidar and Kalaburagi are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few days. While an orange alert has been sounded between July 15 - 17, yellow alert has been sounded on July 18.

KSNDMC scientist Sunil Gavaskar said monsoon conditions are active over the state and the rain spells are expected to continue till July 20 besides cloudy conditions.

Moderate rains in Bengaluru

Cloudy weather with moderate shower spells accompanied by strong winds is expected to continue over the next few days in Bengaluru, the weathermen said.

The city received light to moderate rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Many localities recorded more than 20 mm of rainfall on Wednesday.

Kengeri in RR Nagar Zone and Chowdeshwari Layout in Yelahanka Zone received the maximum rainfall of 28.50 mm and 27 mm of rainfall, respectively. Other areas like Jakkur, Puttenahalli, Varthur, Koramangala, Nagarabhavi, Sarakki and Marathahalli experienced good amounts of rainfall.