Hectic campaigning for Karnataka bypolls ends

Public campaigning for the April 17 bypolls closed Thursday evening with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar helming the final efforts to woo voters.

The campaign ahead of the Belgaum Lok Sabha, Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies was a high-voltage one with the BJP and Congress slogging it out in the harsh summer of north Karnataka.

The last day of the public campaigning saw Yediyurappa leading the BJP’s poll effort in Belgaum, whereas Shivakumar sought votes for the Congress in Maski.

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who was confined to Basavakalyan, cancelled his roadshow and rally citing the rise in Covid-19 cases. Basavakalyan is the only bypoll-bound constituency the JD(S) is contesting.

In Belgaum, the BJP has fielded Mangala Angadi, the wife of union minister Suresh Angadi who died due to Covid-19 last year. She is up against Congress’ working president Satish Jarkiholi. In Maski, the BJP has fielded disqualified MLA Pratapgouda Patil whose opponent is Basanagouda Turvihal of the Congress.

In Basavakalyan, the Congress has fielded Mala, the wife of MLA B Narayan Rao who died due to Covid-19 last year. Her opponent is BJP’s Sharanu Salagar and Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri of the JD(S).

The outcome of these bypolls will have no bearing on the stability of Yediyurappa's government. However, a lot will be in stake in terms of optics and prestige.

In total, there are 30 candidates in the fray: 10 in Belgaum, eight in Maski and 12 in Basavakalyan.

A total of 22,68,038 voters are eligible to vote on April 17 in the three constituencies where authorities have set up 3,197 polling stations, 8,052 ballot units, 7,018 control units and 6,366 VVPAT machines.