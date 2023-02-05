Hectic schedule for PM in Bengaluru, Tumakuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the India Energy Week 2023 in the city and inaugurate HAL's helicopter manufacturing facility in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, during his visit to the state on Monday.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Jal Jeevan mission projects in Chikkanayakanahalli and Tiptur at the same event.

This is Modi’s third visit to the state in the last one month. He will be again landing in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Aero India show next week.

At the three-day India Energy Week, the country will showcase its rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

He will be addressing a gathering of more than 30 ministers from across the world.

Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities for India's energy future.

The PM will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil & gas CEOs. He will launch new uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton under the 'unbottled' initiative of Indian Oil.

Modi will flag-off commercial roll-out of the Indian Oil's indoor solar cooking system. It works on both solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously.

Thereafter, Modi will reach Tumakuru to dedicate the country’s biggest chopper manufacturing facility in Gubbi taluk. He had laid the foundation stone for this facility in 2016.