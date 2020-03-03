Help-desk at Hubballi airport, masks for KIMS staff

With increasing fear about coronavirus (Covid-19), the Health & Family Welfare Department has opened a help-desk at the airport here, while the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has given prominence to the use of masks also.

After installing an information board about Coronavirus at Hubballi Airport, the Health Department has now opened a help-desk at the airport. Travellers with concern about the disease are being guided there as they arrive.

"For suspected coronavirus cases, a 10-bed isolation ward is opened at KIMS in Hubballi, and a six-bed isolation ward has been set-up at the District Civil Hospital in Dharwad. So far, only one suspected coronavirus patient was admitted at KIMS, and he was tested negative. Another person had come voluntarily, and he had no symptoms," District Health Officer Yashwanth Madinkar told DH.

After the incident of coronavirus infection found in a person who visited Bengaluru and left for Hyderabad by bus, it is being though to set up help-desk or screening facility at railway stations and major bus stands in the twin cities, but guidelines from the government in this regard are awaited, he said.

Home isolation

Based on the travel history of those who visited coronavirus-affected countries, five persons in the district were asked to remain at home isolation for 28 days, though they did not have the symptoms. Four persons have already completed their home isolation, and it was found that they were not affected with coronavirus, Madinkar said.

Awareness activities are also being conducted, while guidelines issued by the government are being distributed to private hospitals too. The '104' helpline staff have also been sensitised. There is no need for panic, he added.

Masks at KIMS

Meanwhile, the KIMS administration has started distributing masks to its staff, as a precautionary measure.

"About 250 masks have already been distributed to the staff at general medicine, pediatrics, and other departments at the OPD. Patients are also being advised to wear masks, and to take precautionary measures like maintaining cleanliness. A board in this regard would also be displayed," said KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani.

All required equipment including ventilator have been provided at the isolation ward. A separate team is also sensitised about the issue, and is deployed at this ward, he noted.

Only those people with cold, cough, fever, and other symptoms, who have visited coronovirus-affected areas or might have come with contact of such persons, are being considered as suspected coronaviorus cases. Those with symptoms not getting cured even after treatment can also approach the KIMS," he added.