Help Ratnamma in Hubballi

Ratnamma (65) has been a small vegetable vendor in Hubballi for the past 40 years. Since the lockdown, she hasn't been able to sell anything. Without any income, she is wholly dependent on her BPL card. A medical emergency ate into all her savings. She doesn't have a trade licence which is required to get a lockdown pass from the district administration to move around the city and sell vegetables. She needs either a temporary vending pass or monetary support.

Information provided by Harshavardhan Sheelavant (9886521664)

