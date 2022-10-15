Helpline set up for corruption, delays

The Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records has launched a helpline for citizens to flag corruption and undue delay in services.

Citizens can call 1860 425 4874 on working days between 9 am and 6 pm. They can also send audio or video files on bribe demands via WhatsApp to 8035254776.

"We note down each complaint and follow-up. After resolution, we call back the citizen and take his feedback on disposal. If unsatisfied, we keep the complaint alive and take it to the logical conclusion," Commissioner for Survey, Settlement and Land Records Munish Moudgil said.

"For bribes, if audio or video is recorded, we initiate action by first issuing notice to so-called bribe-seeker and conduct an enquiry. If we find substance in allegations, then departmental action is started and guilty is punished as per rules," he said.