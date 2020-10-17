Here comes Mother Cauvery...

Countdown has already begun for Cauvery Theerthodbhava, which occurs on Tula Sankramana, in Talacauvery on Saturday morning at 7.03 am.

Owing to Covid-19 situation, the district administration has allowed a limited number of people to be physically present during the event. The live telecast of the Theerthodbhava will be streamed on social and electronic media for a larger number of people to witness the event.

Taking a dip in the Theertha pond is prohibited. The holy water emerging out of the Theertha Kundike, will be sprinkled on the people present at the venue. Entry will be given to only those who carry Covid-19 negative certificate.

Entry of vehicles from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery will be allowed only after 6 am.

Inauguration

District In-charge Minister V Somanna inaugurated a new building meant for ‘Mudi’ offering, ‘Pinda Pradana’ and for performing other rituals near Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, ZP social justice standing committee president Kavita Prabhakar, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, SP Kshama Mishra and others were present. The minister later offered special prayers at Talacauvery. ‘District admin’s move not right’

MLC Veena Achaiah objected to the move of the district administration to impose ban on the entry of devotees into Talacauvery on the occasion of Theerthodbhava.

“This is a sensitive issue. Devotees wait for Theerthodbhava with which they have emotional attachment. It is not right on the part of the district administration to hurt the feelings of people, under the pretext of Covid-19.”

The MLC said that the district adminstration should have prevented the entry of tourists into the district, 15 days ago, if it wanted to reduce the crowd.

“The opinion of the local elected representatives was also not elicited by the DC before issuing the order. It is not appropriate to pass the order in the last minute,” she added.