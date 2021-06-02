Here's how Twitterati reacted to Anand Mahindra's 'Bengaluru title' contest

Auto industry tycoon Anand Mahindra, known for his candid views on social media, recently tweeted that he is not “thrilled” with Bengaluru’s 'Silicon Valley of India' title and finds it “too derivative & wannabe”. He announced a caption competition on the tweet thread.

Sharing a news story of a non-stop Bengaluru- San Francisco flight, Mahindra tweeted, "A Shuttle between 2 High tech Valleys! Like many, I’m not thrilled by Bengaluru being called the 'Silicon Valley of India.’ Too derivative & ‘wannabe.’ What do you think would be a good, original title for India’s High-Tech capital? Haven’t had a caption competition for a while.”

He asked his followers on Twitter to come up with a new title, and the one with the best answer will win a scale replica of the Pininfarina H2 Speed miniature car.

To the tweet thread, he added a picture of Pininfarina H2 Speed miniature car and wrote, “So here’s a variation on the caption competitions. This is the gift for the person who sends in what I feel is the best suggested new title for Bengaluru in place of ‘Silicon Valley of India.’ A scale replica of Pininfarina’s (@MahindraRise company) H2 Speed.”

He announced that the competition will close 48 hours from the time he first tweeted.

Without losing any time, Twitterati got onto their keyboards and started commenting some interesting and quirky titles to win the special prize.

TECH GULLY — Akshit soni🌌 (@akshitsoni_) June 1, 2021

"Technology Garden" since Bengaluru is also known as Garden City — Nipun Iyer (@Nipun_07) June 1, 2021

Tech track or IT street since everyone is busy running on this tracks — Tejas jadhav (@tejasjadhav09) June 1, 2021