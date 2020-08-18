High Court dismisses plea against release of 'KGF-2'

The High Court has dismissed a PIL filed seeking directions to the state government not to allow the release of the movie KGF-2, for casting Mumbai bomb blast convict Sanjay Dutt. The court said the petition has failed to point out any illegality.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi dismissed the petition. The plea, filed by G Shivashankar, a resident of Siddharudhanagar in Hubballi, contended that the government had allowed the terror case convict Sanjay Dutt to act in the movie, produced by Hombale Films.

According to the petitioner despite the fact that Sanjay Dutt has been convicted in the Mumbai blast case, which has been upheld by the Supreme Court, he has been permitted to act in the film. He said the government should not have permitted the release of the film. The major submission of the petitioner was that the people of Karnataka are opposing the release of the movie because Sanjay Dutt has been allowed to act in it.

"We have considered the submissions. The petitioner has not shown any provision of law under which the third respondent (Sanjay Dutt) incurs a disqualification from acting in the films. Similarly, the petitioner has not shown any provision of law which prevents the first and second respondents (state government and the film producer) from allowing the third respondent to act in the film. There is nothing placed on record to show that such a permission of the first respondent was necessary,’’ the bench observed.

The bench dismissed the petition stating that no illegality was pointed out and also holding that there was no merit in it.