High Court refuses to quash proceedings against former Congress MLA R Seetharam

The high court has refused to set aside the proceedings against former Congress MLA M R Seetharam in a disproportionate assets case involving T N Chikkarayappa, former managing director of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has alleged that Chikkarayappa had routed Rs 50 lakh through M S Ramaiah Education Society of which Seetharam is the president.

The petitioner had approached the high court challenging the order of the special court taking cognizance in the case for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC section 109 (abetment).

The ACB had searched the premises linked to Chikkarayappa in December 2016, after the Income Tax officials unearthed huge stash of new bank notes, subsequent to demonetisation in November 2016. During the investigation, the police found that on April 2, 2012, M S Ramaiah Education Society had issued a cheque for Rs 50 lakh in favour of M S Ramaiah Medical College as interest-free loan in favour of Chikkarayappa’s daughter to pursue her medical

course.

The police had issued a notice to the society on this and received a reply on April 26, 2018 confirming that interest-free education loan was granted to Chikkarayappa’s daughter. The investigating agency issued another notice seeking complete details with documents. This time, the reply was evasive, claimed the investigating agency.

In this second reply, it was claimed that the society had become defunct and sold the college along with the land during 2011-12 itself. The petitioner had argued that no fault can be found with him for signing the cheque. It was further stated that when the second notice was issued, the society had already become defunct and hence, old records could not be traced.

Justice Nagaprasanna noted that the reply or the contentions advanced in the petition would all necessarily require a trial.

“The defence was never that the Society had become defunct when the reply was submitted on 26-04-2018. But when all the details were sought, a new swan song was sought to be sung, by the Society of which the petitioner was the president. The cheque for Rs 50 lakhs which is appended to the petition is drawn in the name of the college with the signature of the petitioner, being the president of the Society. It is, therefore, the ingredients of Section 109 of the IPC would point at the petitioner,” the court said.