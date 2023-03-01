High drama as Sait decides to quit electoral politics

High drama prevailed near the residence of Narasimharaja constituency MLA Tanveer Sait after he announced his decision to retire from electoral politics. Two of Sait’s supporters attempted to end their lives after he made his decision public.

“People of the constituency have elected me as MLA five times. They had supported my father Azeez Sait too. Congress has been giving me opportunities. I am always grateful to the party. But I am yet to completely recover from the attack on me in November 2019. I am happy that I have handled my party responsibilities in the constituency well,” Sait told mediapersons here on Tuesday.

He said that he had requested the party leaders not to give him ticket for the next Assembly elections on account of his health.

“In December last, I wrote to Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala. They had convinced me not to take such a decision,” he said.

“The leaders asked me not to make my decision public till they arrive at a decision. Even during the recent Congress convention at Raipur, senior leaders urged me not to take any hasty decision. But this issue has somehow leaked.”

Sait, however, added that he had submitted his application for a ticket for the Assembly election and that he would abide by the decision of senior leaders.

Meanwhile, Mysuru district Congress city president R Murthy rushed to Sait’s house, along with Congress leaders. Murthy said that the Congress high command has already decided to issue ticket to Sait. His supporters need not be upset, he added.

A 25-year-old man had attacked Sait with a lethal weapon and injured him on the left side of his neck in Mysuru, on the night of November 17, 2019.