High infant, maternal morality rates worry Karnataka govt

Worried over rising Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality rate (MMR) in Karnataka compared with other states, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday directed deputy commissioners and zilla panchayat chief executives to take necessary measures.

According to data, between April and September this year, 38,849 women suffered child-birth complications and 291 women died during pregnancy. As many as 4,838 newborns died in the same period.

After a daylong meeting with DCs and CEOs chaired by Bommai, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said many women and families prefer to have their deliveries in district hospitals despite having better facilities in taluk-level hospitals.

"We have instructed both DCs and CEOs to launch widespread awareness campaign about facilities available in taluk-level hospitals. We have recruited anaesthetists, surgeons and doctors. These taluk hospitals also have at least 5 ICU wards. We need to highlight about these facilities to build confidence among the people living in rural areas," Madhuswamy explained.

He pointed out that the state government will strengthen anganwadi centres further to provide nutritious food to pregnant women and newborns. "The MMR and IMR have increased in some districts and scientific steps must be taken to check the spike. Our aim is achieve IMR and MMR on a par with Tamil Nadu at least by this year end," he explained.

An official told DH that MMR is high in districts such as Kalaburagi, Raichur, Gadag, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Vijayapura, Ballari, Davangere, Bagalkot and Shivamogga. "We are working towards creating more awareness and facilities. We will undertake a survey of hospitals facing huge patient influx and those with poor patient turnout - despite having all facilities for the screening of pregnant women and take remedial steps," the official explained.

Beside this, the state government has also decided to launch an encroachment clearance drive across the state to clear encroachments blocking waterways, Madhuswamy said.

"There are at least four districts in the state that witnessed floods without receiving adequate rainfall. This is a clear case of encroachment of waterways. We feel that there is an urgent need to extend the encroachment clearance drive across state," Madhuswamy said.