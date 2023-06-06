Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar assures funds to UVCE

Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar has assured the University Visvesvaraiah College of Engineering (UVCE), the first autonomous state-run university, of providing funds in the upcoming budget.

In a meeting with the College and Bangalore University staff on Tuesday, the minister said he will discuss the funds' proposal, submitted by UVCE, with the chief minister.

The UVCE authorities have sought Rs 250 crore for the upgradation of the College on the lines of the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Responding to the fee hike proposal by the authorities, the minister asked them to submit the proposal to the government.

Sudhakar even assured the staff that there will not be any issues with the retirement benefits. Most of the staff opted out of UVCE and requested to work with Bangalore University. But as there is no provision in the (UVCE) Act to opt out, the minister and officials tried to make them understand it.