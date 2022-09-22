Hijab ban: Karnataka raised PFI issue to cause prejudice, petitioners tell SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday was told that the Karnataka government raised an "wholly irrelevant" allegation against the Popular Front of India (PFI) on wearing of Hijab by Pre-University Colleges students in order to cause prejudice against them.

Senior advocates Dushyant Dave, Devadatt Kamat, Salman Khurshid, Huzefa Ahmadi, Sanjay Hegde, among others on behalf of petitioners put forth rejoinder arguments before a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The court reserved its judgement wrapping up the 10-day hearings on the plea against the Karnataka High Court's March 15 order, which upheld ban on hijab for school girls inside the classrooms.

Also Read | Right to wear dress can't be allowed at asking, A-G tells Supreme Court

Taking the court through the government order issued on February 5, Dave said it did not mention any PFI activity, instead it claimed these religious practices were hindrance to the principles of unity and equality. He also contended the state government made the allegations against the PFI without any pleadings (written documents).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, had earlier claimed till 2021, no student was wearing hijab but a movement was launched by the PFI on social media with a design to create social unrest.

Senior advocate Ahmadi claimed such an argument was not raised before the High Court.

At this, the bench, however, intervened to claim there was a reference to it in the High Court's judgement. Ahmadi, then said, yes, it was only in one line.

With regard to contention that hijab was not an essential religious practice, Dave said for those who are believers, hijab is essential and for those who are not, it is not essential.

"For some people, it is an essential practice, some people are more religious, some are more tolerant and it is an individual choice, and that is why the essential religious practice test was rejected long back," he said.

In his rejoinder, Ahmadi the ban of hijab in educational institutions has resulted in denial of education to Muslim girls, while the State's priority should be to ensure that girls got educated.

"We have a slogan "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao". Should it not be the priority of the state to ensure education of the girls rather than a misplaced priority on discipline which undermines autonomy and eventually results in denial of education," he asked.

The counsel also relied upon some RTI documents suggesting that the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had written to the State in March, stating that Hijab ban in educational intuitions will result in dropouts.

He also pointed out that senior advocate Kapil Sibal had earlier also cited RTI documents (obtained by Deccan Herald) which showed drop out of Muslim students after the hijab verdict.

On September 15, Sibal had quoted a DH report based on the RTI response that showed 16 per cent of students dropped out from PU due to the hijab ban after the Karnataka government issued the notification in February.