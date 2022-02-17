Hijab: Confusion over HC interim order, students continue protest in Karnataka

The hijab row continued to drag on as protests were reported in several parts of the state on Thursday. This, even as the government insisted that the number of students boycotting classes had reduced over the past few days.

Confusion prevailed among students of many colleges, mainly caused by the interpretation of the High Court interim order, leading to tense moments and protests in front of many colleges. Parents also accompanied the protesting students in a few cases.

At Belagavi, six youth were arrested by the police for protesting in front of Vijaya Paramedical College, Sadashivanagar in Belagavi, demanding that Muslim girls be allowed to attend classes. The college premises witnessed some tense moments after the 'outsiders' demonstrating in front of the college raised 'Allah hu Akbar' slogans prior to their arrest.

Also read: Karnataka government order says no to hijab, saffron shawls in minority institutions

Unrest prevailed at Government First Grade College, Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district. Sensing trouble, college authorities declared an indefinite holiday for the students. Colleges in Mangaluru also witnessed tense situations as parents protested outside the colleges demanding that their children be allowed to attend classes with hijab.

At Chitradurga Girls Government PU College, students staged a unique protest by studying outside the college premises. Protests were also reported at SRR College and SJM Women's College.

Over 50 hijab-clad students returned home after they were denied entry into classrooms in Davangere. Protests were held by more than 40 students and their protests at Honnali taluk in the district.

At Ballari, tense moments prevailed for the second consecutive day in front of Sarala Devi College over the issue. At Hosapete, the issue spread to TMAE College as hijab-clad girls were not allowed to attend classes. Similar incidents were also reported from Dandeli, Sirsi and Mundgod in Uttara Kannada district.

Incidents of college authorities barring entry to Muslim girls with hijab was reported from Udupi, Hassan, Mandya and Kodagu districts.

Check out DH's latest videos: