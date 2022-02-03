Hijab row a modern day apartheid, say tweeple

Actor Swara Bhaskar urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ‘do his job’ and ensure that rule of law and Constitution is upheld

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 03 2022, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 11:38 ist
The uniform rule imposed by a college or a state government cannot override the right to freedom of religion granted by Article 25 of the Constitution. Credit: Special arrangement

Preventing hijab-clad students from entering colleges in Udupi district evoked sharp reactions from social media, with several users drawing parallels of the ban with the practices of racial segregation and apartheid.

“It’s been a strength of India that everyone is free to wear what they want. If the hijab is disallowed, what about the Sikh turban? The Hindu’s forehead mark? The Christian’s crucifix? This college is going down a slippery slope. Let the girls in. Let them study. Let THEM decide,” Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wrote, tweeting a video of gates being closed on the students.

Actor Swara Bhaskar urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ‘do his job’ and ensure that rule of law and Constitution is upheld.

Also Read | Hijab-clad students denied entry to college in Udupi district

“What is happening to these girls is unconstitutional and unlawful. The actions of the principal violate Article 25 of our Constitution.. Do your job!! You are sworn to the Constitution,” she said.

Ashok Swain, professor at Uppsala University, Sweden, expressed shock at the incident, tweeting, “Muslim female students are not being allowed to enter into a Government College, in Karnataka, India for wearing hijab! Why do you blame Taliban in Afghanistan?”

Journalist Rana Ayyub was dismayed that the principal stood “as a mute spectator when his students are crying to be allowed into the premises. (Is) This not apartheid ? Are women in hijab a threat while yogis in constitutional offices proudly flaunt saffron robes. Her body, her agency, her choice” she wrote.

National award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan said that it was “modern day apartheid”. Several memes comparing it with racial segregation in United States, movements to prevent Jewish students from entering educational institutions before the holocaust, etc, were also circulated on social media.

There was also support from some sections of the social media for preventing the girls from entering college premises, wearing the headscarf.

They said hijab should not be allowed as it was not part of the uniform. 

