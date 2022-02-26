Hijab row: Activists slam violation of dignity

Women and transgender persons took out a march in Bengaluru on Saturday protesting against "growing harassment and violence" against Muslim women in Karnataka.

More than 100 activists marched from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station to the Freedom Park urging the authorities to uphold the dignity, autonomy, plurality and peace guaranteed by the Constitution.

Students, teachers, academicians, writers, social workers, artists and others who participated in the walk expressed their solidarity with the Muslim women.

"Women's fundamental right to dignity and education are being violated. In colleges across Karnataka, Muslim women have been denied entry if they have chosen to wear a hijab. On some television channels, video clips of teachers being forced to remove their hijabs outside their college premises were sensationalised. These incidents have quickly escalated to harassment, violence and threats to life," the activists said in a statement released to media.

They also urged the authorities to conduct additional classes to compensate for the missed classes. "The media should immediately stop unethical coverage which is violative of the right to dignity, autonomy and privacy of minor girls and adult women," the activists added.

