Hijab row: Karnataka Education Minister seeks Muslim leaders' cooperation

As the hijab issue rages on, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Thursday held talks with Muslim Congress lawmakers seeking their assistance in sensitising citizens.

During the meeting, the legislators raised complaints on the problems faced by students since schools and colleges resumed classes this week. They also urged the government to give protection to the girls who are not covered by the interim High Court order over the hijab ban.

Karnataka Congress working president Saleem Ahmed, Rizwan Arshad, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rahim Khan, N A Haris and Naseer Ahmed met Nagesh.

The minister told reporters that three key issues were discussed during the meeting with legislators. The main issue was to abide by the High Court interim order regarding hijab. "In a couple of places, some were forced to remove burqa outside the school premises. We have issued directions against that as soon as it came to our notice," Nagesh said.

Another issue was about employees in educational institutions. "There is no restriction for employees. Teachers cannot wear burqa while taking classes, but hijab cannot be banned as there is no dress code for teachers. But, we have asked them not to wear hijab in places where they were not wearing it earlier," he said.

The minister said that of the 1.2 lakh girls from Muslim community studying in PU colleges, the official number of students who boycotted classes was 112 on Wednesday and 38 on Thursday.

Following the meeting, Saleem Ahmed told DH that they raised complaints about some colleges that were not allowing students to attend classes in violation of the High Court order. "We have also highlighted police high handedness reported in some colleges," he said.

The legislators also submitted a memorandum to the minister and DG-IGP Praveen Sood over the dispute.

The petition highlighted that the High Court order was applicable to only those institutes where the College Development committee (CDC) had prescribed a uniform. "Therefore, it is our earnest request to immediately issue directions to all department personnel to give protection to the girls who are not covered by the interim order. Please, further direct the personnel not to harass or humiliate the girls," the petition read.

