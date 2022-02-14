Hijab row: Karnataka govt to come up with SOPs to address shortcomings

The Karnataka government will come up with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to address any shortcomings that have surfaced during the implementation of the High Court interim order restraining students from wearing saffron stoles or hijab to classes.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that though classes have opened over 10 different incidents have been reported from different districts. "There is a meeting of the education minister and others today evening. We will come up with SOPs to address any shortcomings," he said.

The High Court, he said, has issued directions regarding the hijab row and everyone should abide by it. "If a peaceful environment prevails, the High Court can give its final order. During the process, if there are different incidents, it becomes difficult to draw curtains on these issues," Bommai said.

Following the High Court order is the responsibility of school management, principal and parents, he said, adding that the state government has issued clear directions to follow the order.

On Opposition Congress' criticism of the Governor's address, Bommai said that the Governor had only highlighted how the state government managed various issues over the last year. "His speech is 100% true. Governor and the people of the state are aware of everything," Bommai said.

Governor has spoken about Covid management, flood management, along with the development of various sectors, he said, adding that there were more achievements to highlight. "But, we couldn't include everything in the speech. In our reply, we will highlight the achievements of other departments too, he said.

