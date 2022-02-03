Hijab row: Karnataka HC to hear petitions on February 8

The High Court of Karnataka has posted to February 8, 2022, the hearing on the petitions filed by the students of Government Pre-University College for Girls in Udupi district seeking directions for permitting Muslim girls to attend the classes wearing hijab (head scarf).

The petition filed by five students came up before Justice Krishna S Dixit in the morning session. On the request made by the state, the court posted the matter to next Tuesday.

The petitioners claimed that the school authorities insisted they remove the head scarf, which they wear over the college uniform. The petitioners said they faced discrimination in their classes and several teaching staff asked them to stand outside the class as punishment. On December 28, 2021 they were not allowed to enter the premises wearing hijab. The petitioners submitted a representation on December 30, 2021, to the Deputy Director Pre-University College Education and Deputy Commissioner Udupi district.

According to the petitioners, Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat, in a meeting with the local Muslim leaders, handed over the copy of a letter dated January 25, 2022. This letter by the Chief Secretary asked the Director Pre-University College Education to maintain the status quo for the present academic

year.

The petitioners contended that the letter/circular dated January 25, 2022, has to be read along with the departmental guidelines for the academic year 2021-22. According to the petitioners, academic guidelines Chapter VI under the heading ‘Important Information’, stated that there is no uniform policy in Pre-University colleges.

The other petition filed by an individual student, seeking declaration that wearing a hijab (head scarf) is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 14 and 25 of the Constitution, came up before Justice Krishna Dixit in the afternoon session. It was ordered to be posted along with the other petition.

The petition said that wearing hijab is an essential practice in Islam. The petitioners have prayed the court to issue necessary directions not to interfere with their fundamental right. The petitioners claimed that hijab is their right and wearing a headscarf does not come in the way of school discipline and their education.

