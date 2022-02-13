Hijab row, Mekedatu likely to rock Karnataka Legislature session

The hijab row is expected to dominate the 10-day Legislature session, which will begin with the joint address by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday.

This is the second consecutive session since Basavaraj Bommai took charge as chief minister where issues pertaining to religious rights are expected to hog the limelight. Opposition is also keen on taking up issues such as delay in implementation of Mekedatu project, 40% commission for government projects and status of OBC reservation in local bodies among others.

Opposition parties Congress and JD(S) are expected to pull up the government over several issues, especially the law and order situation created around several educational institutions over the hijab row. The issue has snowballed into a major controversy and the Opposition has attacked the government for its failure to prevent the dispute - which was localised to Udupi - from spiralling out of control.

The row, it can be recalled, has attracted international condemnation and opposition leaders have attacked the Bommai administration for sullying the image of Karnataka as a global investment destination.

In the previous legislature session, the Karnataka Protection of Freedom of Religion Bill popularly referred as the anti-conversion Bill was a prominent issue as it was opposed by members of Christian community. The Bill is expected to come up again during the session as it is yet to be passed by the Legislative Council. BJP hopes to pass the legislation with help of an independent MLC during the session as the saffron party is one short of a clear majority in the Council. According to sources, delay in the implementation of the Mekedatu project is also likely to be taken up during the session. The ruling BJP is also expected to target Congress for the padayatra taken up demanding the implementation of the project in the middle of the third wave of Covid pandemic.

Demands for the implementation of Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report - which had recommended a hike in reservation for SC/ST communities - is also expected to come up. Various organisations have also announced a demonstration over the issue in Bengaluru on February 17.

