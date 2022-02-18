Should have been nipped in the bud: Gowda on hijab row

Hijab row should have been nipped in the bud: Deve Gowda

The JD(S) supremo said that he would visit Delhi on February 20 and seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the concerns of farmers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 18 2022, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 04:23 ist
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. Credit: DH File Photo

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said on Thursday that the hijab issue should have been nipped in the bud by the state government.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said that the issue was getting out of hand allowing it to spread will result in complications in the future, he warned.

Gowda urged the government to respond to the woes of ragi farmers and said he would petition Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Agriculture Minister B C Patil on the issue.

The increase in minimum support price (MSP) for ragi, from Rs 3,295 per quintal last year to Rs 3,377 was insufficient, Gowda said.

The government should give at least Rs 4,000 per quintal, as the nominal hike in MSP did not even cover the increase in fertilizer prices, he said.

The JD(S) supremo said that he would visit Delhi on February 20 and seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the concerns of farmers. 

