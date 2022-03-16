Hijab verdict denies us right to education: Muslim women's delegation

A delegation of Muslim women representing several organisations on Wednesday said that the Karnataka High Court's verdict on the hijab will have a negative impact on the education of Muslim women and lead to the denial of their autonomy and dignity.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, they said the government’s actions have left students in a situation where they are being forced to choose between education and belief.

“This is part of the campaign to target the Muslim identity in public spaces and continue attack on minorities,” they said.

Speaking on the High Court verdict, they said the court did not answer some of the pertinent claims made by the petitioners. “The petitioners went to the court seeking protection to their right to education under Article 21 and 21A of the Constitution. This question has not been addressed in the judgment,” they said.

They further pointed out that the judgment upheld the government order even after the state government admitted that the order has not been framed properly.

A J Khan of Dalit Minority Sene, Firdouse Khan of Bahutva Karnataka, Sumaiya Roshan of Girls Islamic Organisation, Asifa Nisar of Jamaat E Islami Hind, Maitreyi K of Bahutva Karnataka, Mohammed Yusuf Kanni, vice-president of Jamaat E Islami Hind Karnataka and members of National Women’s Front were present.

