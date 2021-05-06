Hike cap on state’s oxygen quota: HC to Centre

The High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to immediately increase the cap on the quota of oxygen to the state up to 1,200 MT per day.

The court said though the Centre was to ensure buffer stock within four days of the order of the Supreme Court on April 30, it did not even ensure the bare minimum requirement of oxygen to the state.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, said the revised daily cap of quota up to 1,200 MT will be in force till the Centre considers the representation submitted by the state government on April 30 for increasing the quota.

The bench directed the state government to submit a fresh representation within four days with additional requirements based on the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19. Earlier, the Centre informed the court that it has decided to increase the state’s quota from 865 MT to 965 MT.

In the letter dated April 30, the state government has assessed the requirement of 1,792 MT of oxygen by May 5 for an estimated 3.95 lakh active cases. The letter also stated that the state would require a minimum requirement of 1,162 MT. The bench noted that on May 4 itself the state has recorded more than 4.64 lakh active cases with more than 1.60 lakh new cases added in less than a week.

The bench said, considering the gravity of the situation in the state, the Centre may consider allowing the state government to lift oxygen, manufactured in the state itself. The advocate general submitted that despite having manufacturing units within the state, it has been asked to lift oxygen from Vishakhapattanam, Odisha, and Kerala.

With regard to the allocation and supply of Remdesivir injection vials, the court asked the Centre to take a positive decision.

The bench observed that the state is receiving only 1/3 of the actual requirement of the vials. The state government had made a request for allocation of 4-5 lakh Remdesivir injection vials for the period between May 1 and May 15.