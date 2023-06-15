Hit Kannada film 'Daredevil Musthafa' to get tax exemption in state

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has approved tax exemption for Daredevil Musthafa, the runaway hit Kannada movie based on a short story by writer Poornachandra Tejaswi.

Siddaramaiah has asked the commission for commercial tax to grant an exemption to the movie based on a request by its director Shashank Soghal. With this, movie tickets will be exempt from State Goods and Service Tax (SGST).

“The movie carries the message of communal harmony and unity, winning praise from people, Tejaswi’s readers, fans and family,” Soghal stated in his letter to Siddaramaiah, urging the CM to make time to watch the movie.

Son of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu (K V Puttappa), Tejaswi is considered one among prominent modern writers.

The movie’s central theme is Sarva Janaangada Shantiya Thota (the garden of all people), a line that figures in the state anthem penned by Kuvempu. The Congress borrowed this line for its election manifesto.

Tax exemption will help more people, especially school and college students, to watch the movie, Soghal stated.

Released on May 19, Daredevil Musthafa is a crowd-funded project with a mostly new cast and crew. Shishir Baikady, 24, plays Musthafa and Aditya Ashree, 29, portrays Ramanuja Iyengar - the protagonists in Tejaswi’s story.

