The Education department has ordered suspension of the headmaster of a government school in Sindagi taluk after the latter refused to turn a portion of school building into a quarantine facility to keep the migrant labourers.

Vijayapura DDPI C Prasannakumar suspended Devaranavadagi Govt Boys Higher Primary School headmaster Ashok Radder, pending enquiry.

The headmaster had been told not to leave the headquarter without the permission of a competent authority during his suspension period.