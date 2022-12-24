Hold dry run of oxygen plants, says Bommai amid Covid spike

In the wake of the possibility of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the coming days, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday stated that he has instructed the Health Department to conduct dry runs of oxygen generation plants and to keep them up-to-date for any emergency.

"I have asked the Health Minister and the department to keep health infrastructure ready and to maintain a proper stock of medicines and vaccinations so that there should be no shortage. Dry runs of oxygen plants installed everywhere should be conducted to keep them up-to-date for any emergency," he said.

More booster doses of anti-Covid vaccination should be administered, and camps should be conducted at district and taluk levels. All ILI and SARI cases should be compulsorily tested for Covid. Distance should be maintained and masks should be worn in closed-door places. We will keep continuous vigilance, and instructions are given to implement the decisions taken by the Union Government, he noted.

"Guidelines will come for new year celebrations. Minister R Ashoka and others will discuss that tomorrow, and finalise them," Bommai said.

On NK issues

Bommai also said he has urged the Assembly Speaker to allow discussion on issues related to the North Karnataka region for two or three days during the ongoing Winter Session of the State Legislature in Belagavi.

"They are interested to do so in both the Houses, and that may take place on Monday or Tuesday. Krishna, Mahadayi and all other issues will be discussed," he said.

'No early polls'

In reply to KPCC president D K Shivakumar's suspicion about the plan to prepone Assembly elections, Bommai said, "Our government and the party have not thought about that. Our effort is to reach our programmes to people, and to get positive mandate by giving report card".

Opining that Shivakumar's statement was just a message for Congress workers not to quarrel, Bommai said 'insecurity in Congress' and possibility of more 'infighting in Congress' might be the reasons for such a statement.