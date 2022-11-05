Hold regular meetings to address kids' issues, Gram Panchayats told

Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the state should organise child friendly meetings for protection of rights of children, where issues related to them are to be discussed.

The department of rural development and panchayat raj has issued a circular asking all GPs to take necessary measures to conduct child friendly meetings (Makkala Grama Sabhe) and organise a 10-day campaign from November 14.

Interestingly, children from that particular GP should be invited to the meetings.

“These meetings are special and important as children themselves will share their problems with GP members. Hope the meetings will not be restricted to distributing chocolates to kids,” said Nagasimha G Rao, child rights activist.

The government has asked GPs to create a Facebook page to update about the meetings.

Every GP has to create a separate Facebook page and help children post their queries/issues.

“In case of issues not related to children and their rights are raised on the Facebook page, such issues should be deleted,” reads the circular.

Each GP has been asked to instal children voice boxes, where kids can put forth their problems.