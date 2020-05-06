Home-bound migrants, expats may stress testing infra

A total of 56,622 people, a majority of them hailing from Bengaluru Urban district, have applied to return to Karnataka after the Centre allowed inter-state travel for those stranded because of the lockdown.

A large number of them are in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. They went there for work, business and other purposes. They will be allowed to enter Karnataka, subject to Covid-19 tests and local address verification.

Their return, along with expats from overseas, is expected to burden the testing infrastructure in the state as they will have to be screened for Covid-19 and quarantined.

According to data available, 25,737 people had applied to return to Bengaluru Urban district, followed by 4,498 to Bengaluru Rural, 2,924 to Dakshina Kannada and 2,721 to Udupi district, among others. Authorities expect the numbers to increase over the next few days.

Despite the large number of applications, authorities were able to approve 4,068 applications and reject 479 during the three-day period.

“Once a person applies to return to Karnataka, authorities will have to verify the address and other details provided in his application. Applications with wrong address or other details are rejected,” Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunath Prasad, who is also the nodal officer for migrants, said.

Pending applications are being processed at a swift pace to ensure residents of Karnataka stranded in other states are able to return, he said. Among the conditions for return are a mandatory Covid-19 test certificate, following which the government will screen them again after their arrival here.

In order to ensure speedy clearance of applications by migrant labourers from other states, Karnataka has provided other state governments with access to the Seva Sindhu portal. This is expected to speed up the verification process of migrant labourers, allowing them to travel quickly.

“Officials from other states can log on to the platform and verify applicants in their respective states. This makes it easier to clear applications, rather than sorting and clearing the bulk of files of applications that other states have been sending,” Prasad said.

‘Rooms booked for expats’

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said 10,823 Kannadigas who are overseas have registered to return to Karnataka. “Of them, 6,100 have confirmed their intention to return. So, the government has booked as many rooms, where they will be quarantined,” he said. “If they want a better hotel room, they’ll have to pay for it,” the minister said.