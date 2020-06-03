Home quarantine: Government seeks help from people

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 03 2020, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 23:37 ist

Karnataka has sought assistance from the general public, residents' welfare associations (RWAs) and commercial establishments in regulating the movement of people who have arrived from other states and are under home quarantine.

An order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar Wednesday, assigned a role for the public, RWAs and shops to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"All shops, commercial establishments, offices, factories, malls, religious places, hotels, etc. are required to check for quarantine stamps on all their customers or visitors (on the back of their hand) before they enter the premises," the order said, requesting the public to call the police for any violations.

The general public and RWAs are also directed to call the police, if anyone with a quarantine stamp enters their premises before the end of the quarantine period or till they get a negative report on a Covid-19 test.

In the recent set of guidelines for inter-state travel issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, several restrictions were imposed for the free movement of people arriving from other states. Due to high case load from Maharashtra, the government had also imposed mandatory institutional quarantine for those returning from that state.

home quarantine
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

