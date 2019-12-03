Honeytrap: BJP warns action against partymen

Taking serious note of the alleged involvement of some state leaders in the infamous honeytrap incident in Karnataka, the BJP top brass has asked the state unit to identify the leaders and take strict action against them.

The party’s top leadership is learnt to have conveyed to state leaders that such behaviour will not be tolerated and immediate action should be taken irrespective of whether the suspects are MLAs from the BJP or any other party.

The central leadership took serious note of the adverse publicity the incident is generating for the party in the state and felt that if any party leader is involved in the incident, action should be taken immediately. Any delay in action against such a “disgraceful” incident will bring disrepute to the party, the leaders conveyed to their state counterparts, sources said.

“There is no place for such people in the party. The state leadership should identify such people and take action against them, the party instructed the state unit,” a BJP functionary told DH on condition of anonymity.

The party top brass also asked the state leadership not to allot any posts or give tickets to such leaders for elections as it would hurt the party’s image.

Elected representatives should behave properly and must not fall into such traps since they are in power, the BJP leadership advised the state unit.

It was alleged that more than half a dozen MLAs from both BJP and Congress and some bureaucrats were involved in the honeytrap where a group of people tried to extort political leaders.

The Bengaluru police have arrested a few people in connection with the case and are investigating.