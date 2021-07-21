Honour to serve BJP, don't not indulge in protests or indiscipline: CM B S Yediyurappa tells supporters

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday urged his supporters to “not indulge in protests or indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party”, in a subtle statement that came in the midst of uncertainty over his continuation.

“I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics & behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for the party,” Yediyurappa said.

He tweeted this on a day when the number of pontiffs coming out in his support swelled, which included the influential Siddaganga Mutt that is rarely seen getting directly involved in political matters.

In the Kannada tweet, Yediyrappa said no one should issue statements in his favour based on the political developments. “The party is like my mother and any incident that disrespects her will give me immense pain,” he said.

For the second day in a row, more than 30 seers made a beeline at Yediyurappa's residence.

"It is the view of all mutts that Yediyurappa should be allowed to continue and complete the term as CM," Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga Swamy said. "Yediyurappa told us that PM Modi, Amit Shah and J P Nadda had special respect for him. No one aged above 75 was given this opportunity, except him. He said he'd work for the party till his last breath."

Veerabhadra Chennamalla seer of the Nidumamidi Mut also pressed the BJP central leadership to allow Yediyurappa to complete his term.

Such mobilization of support is seen as a message aimed at the BJP central leadership. "It looks like Yediyurappa wants to put up a fight," a senior BJP leader said.

The pontiffs faced criticism for their involvement in a political issue even as some more mutts are expected to express solidarity with Yediyurappa in the coming days.

A few BJP leaders also spoke up on the issue, siding with Yediyurappa.

"It was Yeddiruppa who first brought BJP to power in Karnataka. Some conspired to remove him since he would not be a chamcha. Without him BJP could not return power in the state. Only upon his return to BJP could the party win again. Why repeat the same mistake," BJP MP Subramanian Swamy asked in a tweet.

Former union minister D V Sadananda Gowda said the central leadership had appreciated the state government's functioning. "According to me, there's no truth in speculation over change in leadership," he said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa's aide, said rumours over the CM's replacement were aimed at creating political instability. "[Yediyurappa] is very strong, he is our leader and he will continue to be the CM," he said.

