Horatti ready to lead talks to resolve hijab row

Lamenting that the hijab-saffron stole row includes the failure of the government to some extent, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Friday stated that he is ready to lead a mediation to resolve the issue if the government comes forward to hold a meeting involving concerned ministers, officials, community leaders, vice-chancellors, college managements, parents and a few students.

"If such a meeting is called, we will definitely find a solution with the government's support. We have to settle the issue in our State immediately, irrespective of the international focus on it. Others should not misuse it," he said.

"It is better in my personal view if the government makes the uniform dress code compulsory for all. The government and management should properly implement what the court says," he noted.

'Politics unfortunate'

Regretting that the majority of political parties were involved in this issue, Horatti asked parents and other groups also not to support such things. "Creating discrimination between children is a sin equal to murder. Politics should never be done on this issue," he said.

Government criticised

"I think the government committed a mistake. This government was not serious here, while the education minister is also not working properly. Giving holidays was not necessary when the time for students is already lost due to Covid situation," he felt.

"The government should take strict action against miscreants on both sides aimed at spoiling social health," Horatti added.

