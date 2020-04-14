Horticulture colleges launch online classes

All the nine colleges under the Bagalkot-based University of Horticultural Sciences have launched online classes for their students.

First and second year undergraduate students are attending classes using Zoom app on their mobile phones. The university has affiliated colleges in Sirsi, Arabhavi, Bidar, Bagalkot, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kolar, Munirabad and Devihosur.

"The semester classes were in the initial stages for first and second year students before declaration of lockdown. Even internal tests were not held for them. Therefore, we have launched online classes in the interest of the students' academics. A WhatsApp group including students of each class, their faculty and dean has been constituted. Notes are shared in this group," said Dr Indiresh K M, the Vice Chancellor of University of Horticultural Sciences.

He said that Zoom app can accommodate 100 members while each class has around 70 students. Each college has created its own group. The VC added that 90% of the syllabus had been covered for third-year students while the fourth-year students had to submit dissertation and appear for examinations.

Dr N K Hegde, the Dean of College of Forestry, Sirsi, said that instead of the usual one-hour period, half day has been reserved for a specific course in online classes. "This arrangement has been done due to issues with mobile network. The classes are conducted from 9 am to 1 am and 2 pm to 5 pm. The voice in the app lacks clarity with the increase in the number of members. Therefore, it has been decided to furnish audio recording of the classes to students," Dr Hegde added.

A student said that those in remote villages do not get network to attend online classes. "They cannot go to any other place in search of better network as their movement is restricted due to lockdown," the student added.