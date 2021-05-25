Horticulture crisis will put farmers in jeopardy: Deve Gowda

Flagging a brewing crisis in the horticulture sector, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the Centre to immediately focus on the falling prices for vegetables, fruits and flowers.

With no MSP for the horticulture sector, farmers are resorting to throwing their produce on the streets, he said.

In the letter, the former PM has pointed out how the crashing price of horticultural produce is delivering a twin blow to rural masses, amidst the second wave of the pandemic.

Since the horticultural products are not served by the MSP, farmers are more vulnerable to the falling prices. State governments are focusing on pandemic and do not have enough resources to help the small and medium horticulture farmers. Agriculture and horticulture departments in states should find a solution to this problem, he said, urging Modi to deliberate the issue and ask the governments to take measures at the earliest.