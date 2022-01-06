Hosapete CMC: AAP member, 8 others join BJP

Nine newly elected members of the Hosapete City Municipal Council (CMC), including an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member and eight Independents, joined the BJP in the presence of Tourism Minister Anand Singh on Thursday.

This took the BJP's tally to 19 in the 35-seat CMC. The party is now in a position to hold power. The BJP had bagged 10, while the Congress and Independents had won 12 seats each. The AAP had registered its first-ever victory in Karnataka by winning one seat.

Shaikh Shah Wali, the AAP nominee, had polled 703 votes from ward number 22, defeating his nearest Congress party rival by a margin of 71 votes.

"Wali has cheated us, by joining the BJP as he had won on the AAP ticket. The development was unexpected and we are hurt," V T Mallappa, the district convener of AAP, said.

Wali was not available for comment.

"The nine members have joined the party accepting the BJP's ideology. There was no horse-trading," Singh claimed.

