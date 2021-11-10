Hostel admission in Dakshina Kannada hit by Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has moderately affected admissions to the hostels run by the Social Welfare department in the Dakshina Kannada district.

There are 30 hostels run by the Social Welfare department in the district, of which 19 are pre-matric hostels, said Siddalingesh, deputy director of the Social Welfare department.

The hostels can accommodate 2,244 students in the district, of which, 1,375 students are accommodated in the pre-matric hostels.

Normally, 80% of the seats get filled in these hostels. Of which, 60% of students from North Karnataka are admitted to the pre-matric hostels whose parents work as daily wage labourers in the district. About 40% of students from North Karnataka are admitted to the post-matric hostels in the district.

"Pre-matric students who were staying in hostels in the past, have returned to their native along with their parents, and have been admitted to the schools in their village. Parents are also encouraging their children to study in their native," Siddalingesh said.

The demand for post-matric hostels in Mangaluru and Moodbidri is high due to the availability of colleges. Seats are not filled in the post-matric hostels situated in the interior areas, the deputy director said.

Hostels are well-equipped and officials have put in place all safety measures as per the standard operating procedure issued by the department, he added.

