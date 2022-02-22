Hotel owned by petitioner's father attacked in Udupi

A hotel at Malpe in Udupi was vandalised by over 150 miscreants on Monday night, following which police presence in the area has been strengthened.

The hotel, ‘Bismillah’, belongs to the father of Hazra Shifa, one of the litigants from Udupi government PU college who had moved the Karnataka High Court, appealing to consider hijab as a fundamental right. Hazra’s brother Saif suffered injuries in the mob attack and is being treated at a hospital. Based on Saif’s complaint, the Malpe police registered a case and launched a search for the vandals.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan told DH that three youths involved in the violence have been arrested. “They are Deepak Salian, Sanil Raj and Manoj alias Manju Salian,” he said but declined to divulge additional details about the accused.

Hazra Shifa took to Twitter to condemn the attack. “My brother was brutally attacked by a mob... Just because I continue to stand for my #Hijab which is my right. Our property was ruined as well. Who will be their next victim? I demand action against Sangh Parivar goons,” she posted.

Meanwhile, Campus Front of India (CFI), Udupi district, demanded the arrest of all those involved in the attack on the hotel. CFI president Asil Akram said he suspected the involvement of MLA Raghupathi Bhat. Bhat said the attack might be due to personal enmity and not over the hijab controversy. “I am attending the session and do not have details about the attack,” he said.

